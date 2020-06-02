Image: Construction generic
A portion of Trumbull Avenue in Bay City will be closed down starting June 8.

Staring next Monday, Trumbull will be closed from Columbus Avenue to 16th Street in front of McLaren Hospital.

Crews will be replacing the water main, storm sewer, and resurfacing the asphalt.

Construction is expected to finish by the end of July.

There will be access to the hospital on 16th Street, Johnson Street and Columbus Avenue.

