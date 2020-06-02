A portion of Trumbull Avenue in Bay City will be closed down starting June 8.
Staring next Monday, Trumbull will be closed from Columbus Avenue to 16th Street in front of McLaren Hospital.
Crews will be replacing the water main, storm sewer, and resurfacing the asphalt.
Construction is expected to finish by the end of July.
There will be access to the hospital on 16th Street, Johnson Street and Columbus Avenue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.