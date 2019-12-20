A local Marine gone too soon is now being honored.
A section of US-10 was officially dedicated to Marine Lance Corporal Steven Szymanski, who was killed during a training exercise in 2014.
“It’s a very emotional day for us today, but we’re happy that we’re finally going to get to be able to honor Steven in this way,” said Dawn Szymanski, Steven’s mother.
Dawn and John Szymanski have mourned every day for their son. He was killed during a training exercise in 2014 at Fort Bragg, North Carolina.
On Friday, a section of US-10 was dedicated to Steven.
“He was very much a smart aleck and very funny, and always smiling, always smiling,” John said.
The bill to designate the Marine Lance Corporal Steven J. Szymanski Memorial Highway, which was backed by State Rep. Annette Glenn and State Senator Jim Stamas, was signed into law by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in November.
“We’re very happy that he’s finally going to be able to be on the highway. And people are going to remember his name, learn about his sacrifice. This was something that needed to be done for him and it needs to be done for all veterans that are fallen,” Dawn said.
The signs should be out on US-10 in a couple of weeks. They will be placed between Jefferson Avenue and Bay City Road.
“We’re very grateful for this. It means so much to us to have everybody see his name and read about him, hopefully. I hope that happens,” John said.
