A section of US-10 in Midland is going to be dedicated to a Mid-Michigan Marine who was killed during a training exercise in 2014.
Marine Lane Corporal Steven Szymanski enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corp in 2013.
He was killed on Oct. 21, 2014 as a result of an artillery training exercise at Fort Bragg in North Carolina, his mother Dawn Szymanski previously told TV5.
The law to designate the Marine Lance Corporal Steven J. Szymanski Memorial Highway, which was backed by State Rep. Annette Glenn, was signed into law by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019.
The law will rename the portion of US-10 from Jefferson Avenue to Bay City City in Szymanski's honor.
“This tribute will serve as a lasting reminder of the appreciation and gratitude the entire Midland community has for Lance Cpl. Szymanski,” Glenn said. “His dedication and devotion to his country, community, friends and family will never be forgotten. His service and sacrifice must be honored and remembered.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.