Portions of Center Avenue and Saginaw Street in downtown Bay City will close to assist local restaurants and bars increase their service area.
Crews will place temporary barricades on the streets beginning Friday, June 12.
The barricades will be placed on Center Avenue at Washington Avenue and Saginaw Street, and on Saginaw Street at Center Avenue and Fifth Street.
All intersections will remain open, the city said.
“This has been a joint effort between the downtown businesses and city staff. We are proud to be part of the solution to safely re-engage their businesses” City Manager Dana Muscott said.
The city commission recently approved traffic control orders that allow selected streets to close to traffic seasonally from May 15 through Nov. 2.
