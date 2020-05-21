A dike breach in Spaulding Township is leading the fire department to strongly advise residents nearby to evacuate.
“We’ve got some pretty serious flooding going on flooding that I’ve never seen in this area,” said Spaulding Township Fire Chief Thomas Fortier.
The rivers from Midland have been starting to decrease in water and it’s been throwing more water into Spaulding Township where the waters are starting to bottleneck the rivers are starting to bottleneck.
The dike breach happened behind me at Littlejohn Road.
This field had no water in it this morning and now you can see it’s a mini lake and it’s rising. Homes to the East along Mower road are being evacuated.
Those residents are at risk of flooding we decided to evacuate now if they would so we’re not doing this in the middle of the night and when they could see and the get safely.
The National Guard was called in to help. On Wednesday, other parts of the township were advised to evacuate due to potential flooding and some residents decided to stay. Thursday around a couple dozen are stranded.
The National Guard is helping local firefighters make rescue missions.
The Spaulding Township Fire Department is strongly advising residents living west of M-13 on Houlihan, Mower, Moore and Curtis to evacuate.
A dike breach has caused the water to rise and is still coming up, according to the department.
Multiple agencies are assisting with the evacuation.
