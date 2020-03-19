The Genesee County Health Department said there is not a confirmed case of coronavirus in the county as the state originally reported.
The health department told TV5 that it was a reporting error and that the state confirmed to them that there is not a confirmed case.
They said the state is working to correct the mistake.
The state also removed the Isabella County case from their official website.
