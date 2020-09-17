St. Charles Elementary School said an individual at the school has tested positive for COVID-19.
The school district is working with the Saginaw County Health Department to ensure the safety of the community, the school said.
With the help of the health department, the school is identifying those who came in close contact with the individual.
Those families will be contacted with quarantine instructions, the school said.
All exposed areas have been cleaned and disinfected.
The school said it is monitoring the situation closely and advises families continue to follow the public health recommendations:
- Staying home when you are sick
- Practice the 3 Ws
- Wash your hands (with soap and water for at least 20 seconds)
- Wear a mask
- Watch your distance
- Covering coughs and sneezes and properly disposing of tissues
- Continue to socialize responsible – limit gatherings outside your household
- Continue to monitor your health for symptoms
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.