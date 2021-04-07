A positive COVID-19 test has halted the Hemlock High School girls basketball team’s season.
They were supposed to play against Grass Lake at the Breslin Center in East Lansing at 10 a.m. Wednesday.
The game, as well as the rest of the season, has been canceled due to the positive case, according to Hemlock High School.
