A possible bed bug sighting has been reported at a Genesee County school.
Bentley Community Schools posted a letter to parents on social media about the potential risk for bed bugs.
The letter said a student reported they found a bed bug, killed it and threw it away Tuesday morning.
The school officials said they are working with the Genesee County Health Department to clean the possibly infected area.
They are also urging parents to keep an eye on their children and look out for signs of bed bugs.
Parents are being told to look for clusters of usually in a line. The bites usually become swollen and itchy.
