A Mid-Michigan elementary school received two isolated reports of possible bed bugs this past week.
The reports came to the Superintendent Marcus Davenport's office on Tuesday, Jan. 9.
Beecher Community Schools said in a letter sent home to parents on Friday that one possible bed bug was spotted on a student's coat while another was seen on a table at Dailey Elementary School.
Superintendent Davenport wrote these were isolated incidents and that the school took immediate action to disinfect the area.
The school district also contacted a local pest control company to ensure the issue was dealt with.
A letter was sent out to parents on Thursday, but it was not approved by Superintendent Marcus.
He sent a second letter to clear up any misinformation.
