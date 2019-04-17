Grand Blanc Community Schools is warning of a possible chickenpox exposure at the high school.
The potential exposure may have happened on April 12, 2019 at “The Addams Family” performance.
The school district said it is working with the Genesee County Health Department to respond to the situation.
Chickenpox can be prevented by getting vaccinated. For more information, click here.
