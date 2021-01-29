Possible dog fighting ring uncovered in Flint

The Flint Area Narcotics Group uncovered a potential large dog fighting ring on a facility in Flint, according to Michigan State Police.
On Jan. 28, the Flint Area Narcotics Group executed a search warrant for a controlled substance in the area of Stewart Avenue and Saginaw Street.
Detectives found 15 pit bulls in multiple rooms of the residence and in the backyard. A firearm and a large amount of cocaine was also found by detectives, police said.
A weighted dog sled, dog harnesses, animal supplements, two dog treadmills and injectable medications/syringes were also found on the premises.
The animals were turned over to the Genesee County Animal Control and the investigation remains ongoing, according to Michigan State Police.
The Flint Area Narcotics Group is asking if anyone has information to call 810-233-2689. People can also go to CrimeStoppersofFlint.com.
