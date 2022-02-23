On Tuesday night residents around the Lake Fenton area reported hearing a "boom" near quarter-after 10 PM. The reports lit-up online that evening with residents pondering what could have been the cause.
That "boom" may have been from a Frost Quake, or something similar to one. Tuesday's active weather would've been responsible for it.
There are two key players in the formation of a Frost Quake: temperature and water. Temperatures around the Fenton area were close to 50 degrees midday Tuesday, but a cold front from a passing storm system brought those temperatures back to near-freezing.
Rainfall through the day (~0.40") began to soak into the ground, but is unable to go below the winter-long frost layer. With all of this water near the surface and temperatures back to freezing, the water begins to freeze as a result. When that water freezes, it exerts pressure on the soil around as the ice expands. With enough pressure, the frozen ground begins to crack, and a large enough crack is enough to make the "boom" heard by residents. Fortunately, these are relatively harmless, and really just create the sound!
