The Genesee County Health Department is investigating a possible Legionnaires’ Death.
The health department found out Wednesday about a possible death in Genesee County and began an investigation into the death.
Officials said the investigation is in the very early stages so not much information is available.
Legionnaires’ disease is a very serious form of pneumonia, health officials said.
Symptoms include cough, shortness of breath, muscle aches, headache, and fever, and usually occur 2-14 days after exposure.
If you've experienced symptoms and have been around hot tubs or decorative fountains, you should contact your local health department.
For more information check out the Centers for Disease Control or the Genesee County Health Department.
