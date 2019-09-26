A man has been arrested and an investigation is underway to determine if he has impersonated a police officer.
An officer from the Auburn Hills Police Department stopped a vehicle on Sept. 24 on northbound I-75 near Lapeer Road for improper tint, and suspicious LED lights in the windows.
During the stop, the officer found a laptop computer mounted in the vehicle’s center console, and a loss prevention badge next to it.
The driver, a 37-year-old man from Flat Rock, did not have a driver’s license on him, and it was determined that license was suspended. The driver also had numerous traffic related warrants for his arrest.
He was arrested, and a search of his vehicle revealed a black Glock style BB gun, bullet proof-style vest with police patches on it, and pepper spray. On the front of the vest there was also a patch which said, “Michigan Police Attorney General”.
The Auburn Hills Police Department is asking if anyone had encounters with him, or any information related to him, to call the Auburn Hills Police Department at 248-370-9460.
