There is no doubt that it has been cold across the region lately, but a big blast of cold arctic air is coming right for us.
Starting Tuesday, some of the coldest air of the season will arrive and we are chasing record low maximums for Tuesday and record low temperatures Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.
High temperatures Tuesday are expected to climb into the middle 20s for most locations.
Here is where the records stand right now for the record low max temperatures for November 12th in Saginaw and Flint.
Saginaw: 30 degrees set in 1995.
Flint: 28 degrees set in 1995.
If that weren't bad enough, overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning temperatures are expected to fall in the single digits.
However, the record lows for November 13th are as follows:
Saginaw and Flint both are at 12 degrees set in 1986.
We will let you know if we break any of these records.
Stay warm and safe!
