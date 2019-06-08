The Kochville Fire Department is responding to a possible structure fire at Art Van, located at 2660 Tittabawassee Road.
Saginaw County Central Dispatch paged it out at about 12:50 p.m. on Saturday, June 8.
TV5 is heading to the scene to learn more.
