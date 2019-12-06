A Canadian lawmaker is calling for an investigation following a collapse at a possibly radioactive site in Detroit.
A dock at what’s known as the former Revere Copper Site collapsed into the Detroit River last week.
It’s a former military munition site and it used to have radioactive contamination.
Officials say it’s currently rated high for further contamination.
Canadian parliament member Brian Masse said the Great Lakes are the source of drinking water 40 million people.
He said both the U.S. and Canada should look into any possible hazards on their sides of the border.
Michigan environmental officials say they’ll check what contaminants may be in the water.
They also say samples from the river taken last spring showed no evidence of uranium or thorium above natural levels.
