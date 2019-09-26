Authorities say a United States Postal Service worker in western Michigan stole cash and other valuable contents from mail deliveries earlier this year.
WOOD-TV reports a federal indictment unsealed Wednesday charges Andrew M. Chopp Jr. with theft.
Federal authorities say that Chopp from March until May stole from letters, packages, bags and other mail in Muskegon County.
Court records didn't list a lawyer for Chopp who could comment on his behalf.
Chopp faces up to five years in prison and three years of probation if he's convicted. He also could have to pay restitution and up to $250,000 in fines.
