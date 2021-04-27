A United States Postal Service mail carrier has been charged with assault and lying to police after a physical altercation that happened with two other women in the city of Flint.
"This is a perfect example of how a situation may not be exactly what it looks like at first glance," Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said.
On April 8 at 1:30 p.m., Flint Police were sent to the area of Carson Street and Floyd McCree Drive, near the Schafer Square Apartments, for a hit-and-run incident.
When officers arrived on the scene, they found a U.S. Postal mail truck with front end damage and spoke with its driver, a 29-year-old female mail carrier.
Police say the mail carrier had two black eyes and multiple red scratches and abrasions around her neck and face. A video recorded on a phone by a witness was later posted to social media and showed the carrier and two women in their early 20s fighting in the street. What you don't see is what happened before the video camera was turned on, according to Leyton.
"The postal worker actually slammed her postal truck into the rear of the Malibu with the two young women inside of it. And then when everybody got out to assess the damage, it was the postal worker who threw the first punch and that resulted in the assault battery charge," Leyton said.
Leyton said the incident was incited by road rage. The suspect initially stated her mail truck was hit by another vehicle and she was attacked first, but Leyton said police believe that was a lie.
"Because the postal worker told the police that it didn't happen the way it actually happened, we've charged her with lying to the police about a felony," Leyton said.
Leyton doesn't expect there to be any charges for the other two women involved in this case. He said they were fighting back and that's not a crime.
The suspect has been charged with lying to a peace officer, a two-year misdemeanor, and assault and battery, a 93-day misdemeanor. Flint Police say the suspect has not yet turned herself in.
"It just goes to show you, you have to take your time when you're responsible for administering justice. Review the evidence, determine the facts the best you can, and then apply the law in the best interests of justice. And that's what I believe we've done here," Leyton said.
TV5 reached out to the USPS about the mail carrier involved and they said she is no longer employed at the postal service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.