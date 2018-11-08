Pot charges dropped after marijuana law passes

Michigan voters approved a referendum Tuesday to legalize recreational marijuana.
And that vote may have led prosecutors to drop marijuana charges against one medical pot dispensary owner.
“I ain’t stop smiling, I’ve been in a really good mood,” Christopher Martinez said.
Martinez has every reason to smile. He was facing six felony charges in Allegan County for the delivery and manufacturing of marijuana. And up to 15-years in prison.
“So, I go today, I go to the court and I tell the lady I’m here to check in and she says your name’s not on the docket.”
But Wednesday, those charges were all dismissed.
“She says your case has been dropped. And I just started crying and it wasn’t sad tears, it was happy tears.”
Martinez founded PureWest Compassion Clinic in 2010.
“We do different grow supplies, we have different stuff, and a lot of the stuff that we carry is what we believe in.”
He says in the past eight years he’s been arrested on marijuana charges ten times.
Martinez doesn’t know the exact reason the recent charges were dropped, but he credits the passing of Prop. 1.
“But I do know that I don’t think it’s by coincidence that I have court the day after. I was happy. I did a quick post on Facebook.”
“I had court this morning. And I get here and I came to find out that they dismissed my case.”
Bruce Block, a marijuana law attorney, suspects prosecutors just weren’t interested in moving forward with Martinez’s case, in light of Prop. 1.
And he hopes others will also follow suit.
“I would hope that you would have enlightened prosecutors who would look at this and say you know what? I think we ought to just dismiss these cases. Whether that will happen is really a county-by-county inquiry,” Block said.
Whatever the reason, Martinez is thankful his felonies are a thing of the past.
“The medical marijuana community in West Michigan has been very supportive of me; and what I’ve been trying to achieve here in West Michigan is breaking the stigma.”
Local media reached out to the Allegan County Prosecutor to ask why the charges were dropped, they did not hear back.
