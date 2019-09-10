Another potbelly pig has wandered away from home, but police say they've now found the owner.
The Caro Police Department said officers were called out to Hamilton and Adams Streets early Tuesday morning after the pig was found rooting around.
But before 8 a.m., they said the owner had been found.
***Note, the pig in the picture is NOT the one found in Caro.
