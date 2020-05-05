Potential political candidates sue Gov. Gretchen Whitmer stating that stay home order restricts them from collecting necessary signatures to be placed on later ballots.
According to the lawsuit, the plaintiffs assert that Executive Order 2020-21 to stay home is preventing them from collecting the signatures they needed to satisfy the ballot-access provisions before the deadline.
The deadline to submit the required number of signatures was Tuesday, April 21.
The plaintiffs said that because the state intended to enforce the ballot-access provision strictly, without exception, they decided to sue in Federal Court.
According to the lawsuit, the court ordered the State to d three specific things concerning the way it will conduct the ballot access. Those three things are:
- Reduce the number of signatures required by 50 percent
- Extend the deadline for filing the signatures to May 8
- Permit the collection f signatures through the use of electronic mail
Read the lawsuit below:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.