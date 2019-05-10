Just a few blocks away from Nexteer Automotive lies Union Station Sports Bar.
It is a local hangout owned by Randy Hill, a Saginaw resident.
Hill said many of Nexteer’s employees are his own customers, but lately he has seen far less of them than usual.
“They don’t come in like they used to. People aren’t making the money like they used to,” Hill said.
That’s why news of potential layoffs at Nexteer has him worried. Hill said at least half of his business comes from their off-duty workers.
“It concerns us all because they tightened up and the money flow doesn’t flow like it used to,” Hill said.
Talk of the layoffs began earlier this week during a meeting between Nexteer and the local UAW.
In a statement, Nexteer said in part, “Nexteer is subject to customer production plan and schedule changes. As customer plans fluctuate, Nexteer uses temporary layoffs to adjust employment levels.”
On Thursday, local UAW President Tom Hurst released his own statement:
“I know that a lot of you are concerned about the uncertainty of your jobs. There are several rumors out there of permanent layoffs and closing of the site. I can tell you these are just that rumors! We have been in talks with management since Wednesday at 1:00p.m. and we have listened to the roll out of movement of hourly members. I can tell you that as of right now our bargaining team along with our chairman have made in-creditable strides at keeping work on our site and creating jobs. If you remember not to long ago we were told to get ready for permanent layoffs across the site, start saving your money for the hard times.
I'm not saying we are gonna stop having temporary layoffs or the possibility of permanent layoffs, the nature of the business we are in will always see layoffs of some type. As of now there are no foreseen permanent layoffs. When I hear of anything that is concrete, I will along with the Bargaining team update you. Members will be moved according to our collective bargaining contract. If you feel you have been violated please make a committee call.
There have been talks about what we do in the future and how do we communicate it to our members and from the last couple days, I can tell you I've learned something, DON'T LISTEN TO RUMORS! They will divide us and create hostility among too many of us that need each other. We are working on a way to communicate with all of you and will continue to work on this.
In closing, I want to remind to you that the retention of jobs is always what our UAW team will have as a priority, they have proven themselves in this case. There have been many times when the bargaining team has come together since I've been in office and did just that. THEY ARE AWESOME AT THIS! I know I speak for the whole Bargaining team when I say this WE WILL PROTECT OUR BROTHERS AND SISTERS TILL OUR LAST BREATH!”
That is why business owners, like Hill, hope the discussion between management and the local UAW leads to positive growth for the company, and as a result, for his business.
“Business is down since the Nexteer scare. We’re probably down probably 25 percent, 30 percent. But I think we’ll weather the storm. I think it’ll come around,” Hill said.
Neither Nexteer nor the UAW has confirmed the loss of jobs at the site. As of now, both say they are working together to reach a decision that will have a minimal impact on the workforce.
