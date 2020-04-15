Spring is usually the time prospective college students are touring college campuses but as COVID-19 has forced Michigan universities to make major changes.
"Even though we can't meet face-to-face in person, we can still meet face-to-face over the internet," said Nic Taylor, associate admissions director at Saginaw Valley State University.
He says SVSU’s campus is usually bustling this time of year, not just with current student's but visitors from far and wide as well.
"Typically, this time of year is really important for high school juniors because this is when they really start to visit and see college campuses,” Taylor said. “In fact, this Saturday was supposed to be our on-campus cardinal college day, well with the corona virus and with all of us staying home and staying safe, we're now offering our virtual cardinal college days."
He says over the course of his 16 years with the university, he's never seen a change quite this drastic, but he says they're prepared.
"There's actually a full-scale virtual tour, that actually it's kind of nice,” Taylor said. “It's a walking tour where student's guide perspective students through campus, show them the different buildings. Show them what happens in those buildings and show them all the different aspects they want to see. Also, through that website you we offer virtual appointments and we just started a video podcast, we're about 4 episodes in."
Taylor says although future enrollment rates are unknown at this time, he says higher education is more important than ever.
"We're the steppingstone for your doctors, and nurses on the front line, but also police officers and first responders, but you have to have those credentials," he said.
