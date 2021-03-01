The Dow Science Building at Central Michigan University is safe to enter again after a 'chemical incident' Monday evening.
According to CMU, around 5 p.m. Monday a potentially combustible chemical was found in an isolated container in the science building.
No injuries were reported but the building was evacuated quickly and the Mt. Pleasant Fire Department was called in.
The fire department got help from Michigan State Police and the container was safely disposed of. The incident is being investigated by the university to ensure all safety protocols were followed.
