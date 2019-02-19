The extreme cold, snow, ice and dramatic temperature changes of this past month are providing the right conditions for new potholes in the roads.
“They’re horrible. Those potholes are horrible,” said Bobby Hendly, Flint resident.
Hendly said he is dealing with a slew of car problems, thanks to the craters in the asphalt.
“I’ve got front end damage on my car right now from hitting potholes. The roads need to get fixed,” Hendly said.
He said the potholes are horrible in the Flint area.
Jim Ward calls them something else.
“Terrible. Seems like when they work the streets they’re only making them worse,” Ward said.
Ward said these potholes are causing a big hole in his wallet.
“I’ve already went through two sets of rims this winter and it cost over $300 to get my rims fixed,” Ward said.
Larry Ward’s favorite past time is cruising around in his classic car, something this rough terrain just doesn’t allow.
“My old school ’75 El Dorado,” Larry said. “The roads are too messed up.”
Anthony Branch, with the Genesee County Road Commission, said the problem is the weather.
The thawing and freezing pattern is wreaking havoc on the roads.
“Really cold and when the sun comes out, the temperatures come back up and the pavement starts to pop,” Branch said.
Branch said they are fixing the asphalt as fast as they can and urges the public to report potholes.
“Make sure to contact the road commission and we will make sure we schedule it to get repaired as soon as possible,” Branch said.
Branch said on any given day, the road commission fixes close to 100 potholes.
As for Hendly, he hopes for a more permanent fix to Michigan’s bumpy roads and soon.
“I don’t know where our tax money is going but it’s not to our roads,” Hendly said.
