Michigan’s unpredictable weather is causing several potholes to pop up across Michigan, and many local residents hope things get better before they get worse.
Dequan Norwood, a Mid-Michigan resident, said he does not look forward to the warmer weather because of potholes and how much money he will have to spend.
“They’re horrible, they’re everywhere, I just had to fix my tire last night because of potholes, I really wish they would do something about the streets,” Norwood said.
According to Norwood, potholes are common across all roads in the Flint area.
“It’s Fenton Rd., it’s 12th, Saginaw, Court St. It’s pretty much everywhere, every major street,” Norwood said.
Norwood isn’t the only person upset about potholes getting out of hand across Mid-Michigan, other residents have expressed how it they think every major road in Michigan need to be fixed. Residents feel that they should tear up the roads and put asphalt down.
“Look something need to be done with the streets, they can’t just keep on putting that patch down. I feel like it’s making my tires even worse,” Norwood said.
Genesee County Road Commission told TV5 that they are working all the time to try and repair the roads.
