A two-year-old is barely clinging to life after being scalded on his groin, backside and belly.
Third-degree burns so deep his organs, including his brain, are damaged.
“The burns I witnessed in the photographs are just terrible, the kind of pictures that will give you nightmares,” said Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton.
The two-year-old was likely placed in a scalding-hot bathtub by his mother Keyanna Paulette Pope and her boyfriend Kenyatta Kendrick Gardner.
The flint couple charged with child abuse, torture and abuse in front of another child.
“The young victim’s sister who was just a year and a half older was in the home at the time,” Leyton said.
Leyton believes this two-year-old suffered agonizing pain for a problem plenty of kids have trouble with.
“We believe there were some potty-training issues,” he said.
The scalding believed to have taken place last Wednesday. But Leyton says the couple didn’t call 911 until the next day.
“But only after the child was in such distress that he stopped breathing,” he said.
And as this child struggles to stay alive, Leyton says a petition has been filed with the Department of Health and Human Services to get child protective services involved for this two-year-old and his sibling.
If you suspect someone you know is abusing a child you can report it on the MDHHS website.
