The power is back on!
This after Consumers Energy reported about 2,924 customers out in Saginaw County.
Consumers Energy said the issue appeared to be with transmission lines owned by ITC. The following is a statement from ITC.
“Shortly before 8 a.m., an outage occurred on an ITC transmission line that provides service to Consumers Energy in the Saginaw Township area. We are investigating the cause of the outage and are working closely with Consumers Energy to restore power to the affected areas as quickly and safely as possible.”
Power was restored to most customers around 9:30 a.m.
