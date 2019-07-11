Several hundred Mid-Michigan residents were without power this Thursday morning.
DTE reports it is working to restore electricity to the more than 200 customers in the thumb affected.
This afternoon more than half have had their power restored.
DTE says the outages, which began between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m., are due to equipment problems and damaged caused by trees.
Nearly all of the customers near Millington have seen their power restored, while 42 customers are still in the dark near Caro.
The cause of an outage in Lapeer County is being investigated involving about 27 customers.
Consumers Energy reports several outages that began around 1:30 a.m., mostly due to trees.
Genesee County: 240 customers
Isabella County: 3 customers
Saginaw County: 15 customers
