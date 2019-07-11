The sound of powerboats racing the Saginaw River will be heard once again as the Bay City River Roar is coming back this year, but with a new name called Rockin’ the River.
It’ll feature the thrills of Formula 1 boat racing along with the music of several live bands.
“So, we took a year off, and a lot of people have started to step up to help sponsor this event, and it’s going to be a fun time this weekend,” said Michael Bacigalupo, the president of the River Roar organization.
Bacigalupo said despite their year off, it helped to rebuild this racing spectacle into what it is now.
If there’s one thing you should keep in mind if you’re coming to Rockin’ the River this year, it’s that the event will be held at Wenonah Park.
“We’re only allowing viewing or the spectators to view from Wenonah Park,” Bacigalupo said. “Because of the flooding that we had at Vets Park during the fireworks festival.”
For fans of this event and more, like George Shaw, it makes staying in Bay City during the summer a fun time.
“Wonderful, I love it,” Shaw said. “Makes being on the river worthwhile.”
The same goes for local businesses such as the Bay City Market where they’re preparing for a huge batch of hungry customers over the weekend.
“Bay City is buzzing,” said Greg Buzzard, owner of That Guy’s BBQ & Grill. “I mean it’s Fourth of July fireworks, Rockin’ the River, Tall Ships, back to back to back, so you just keep your foot on the gas pedal and we keep running with it.”
