Family and friends gathered to show strong support for a local woman who was killed last month.
Powerlifter Brandy Dickson was stabbed to death in December in Tuscola County. On Jan. 18, the community came together for a unique fundraiser held in Caro to honor her life by doing what she loved.
“I think she would be super proud for all of us coming out,” said Sarah Bodary, Dickson’s power lifting coach who organized the event. “There’s a lot of people here today. It was their first-ever power lifting competition, so they’re really stepping outside their comfort zone.”
The fundraiser was to help support the family she left behind which includes her two kids.
“Instead if doing a regular donation, I thought it’d be really great to involve the community in something that she loved to do so much,” said Bodary.
Jennifer Hemmingway is also a power lifter and said this meet is different than usual.
“It means a lot,” said Hemmingway. “It’s more important than any other meet we’ve ever done because we know that all the money that we are raising and the awareness really means a lot to be able to help.”
The fundraiser also gave many people a chance to step out of their comfort zone and try something different.
“I’m sure she’s happy to see all of the people getting out and trying something new,” Hemmingway said. “She was a really good power lifter. I can’t stress enough how grateful we are for everybody that donated their time, money and all the athletes that are registered. We couldn’t’ve done it without all these people.”
