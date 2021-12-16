A car crashed into a utility pole in Saginaw Wednesday night, around 11:45 p.m., causing downed powerlines.
It happened near Davenport Ave. and Carolina St. Davenport Ave. was closed at Charles St. As of 2:30 a.m. the road has now re-opened.
Consumers Energy reported outages in the area, with less than 20 costumers affected. Power is expected to be restored by 10 a.m.
It is not yet known what caused the crash, or if anyone was injured.
Stay with TV5 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.