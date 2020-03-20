Hundreds of Mid-Michigan customers are waking up without power.
The following counties are affected by the outage:
- Genesee County: 91 customers
- Midland County: 880 customers
The traffic light at Coleman Road and M-20 in Midland County has no power and should be treated as a four-way stop.
North Meridian Road, at Dague Road in Midland County, was closed due to a down power line across the roadway but has since reopened.
Stay with TV5 for updates.
