A power outage in the city of Midland is affecting more than 900 customers, according to Consumers Energy.
The outage was reported at about 2:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 18. Crews have been sent to the affected area and the company expects to have power restored by about 10:30 a.m.
Central Park Elementary School and St. John's Lutheran School in Midland will be closed due to the power outage.
