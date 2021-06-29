As more storms continue to sweep through mid-Michigan, a power outage is affecting thousands of customers.
Consumers Energy is reporting more than 9,700 customers in Genesee County and more than 200 in Shiawassee County have lost power.
Make sure to track the storm with our Interactive Radar and read the First Warn 5 Forecast by clicking here.
