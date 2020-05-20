A power outage has caused the Tittabawassee River gauge in Saginaw County to fail.
The Saginaw County of Emergency Management said the gauge has failed to work, with the last known reading taken at 10 a.m. at 21.72 feet, and still rising.
Temporary shelters have been set up at the following locations within the county.
East of the River: Freeland High School
West of the River: Swan Valley High School, Hemlock High School
