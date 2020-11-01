Image: Hurley Medical Center

(Source: WNEM)

A power outage has forced Hurley Medical Center to temporarily suspend visits.

The hospital announced Sunday, Nov. 1 that a power outage had taken out their primary electricity.

They have suspended visitations temporarily as Consumers Energy works to restore power.

It's unclear when power is expected to be restored.

Copyright 2020 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

CLICK HERE to download the TV5 app.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.