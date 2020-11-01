A power outage has forced Hurley Medical Center to temporarily suspend visits.
The hospital announced Sunday, Nov. 1 that a power outage had taken out their primary electricity.
They have suspended visitations temporarily as Consumers Energy works to restore power.
It's unclear when power is expected to be restored.
