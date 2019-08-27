Several pockets of power outages are being reported by DTE Energy, and that has caused at least one school district to close their doors early.
Almont Community Schools said that due to the loss of power, the high school and middle school released students at 1:15 p.m.
Orchard Primary will release at 2:15 p.m., and there will be no Kids Club after school, the district reported.
Currently 1,630 customers in the Almont area are without power due to an “equipment problem”.
Another pocket of outages, just east of Metamora, is impacting 458 customers.
Another 165 DTE customers are also in the dark just west of North Branch.
