Hundreds of customers in Mid-Michigan have lost power after storms swept through the area.

Consumers Energy is reporting power outages in the following counties:

  • Bay County: 10 customers
  • Genesee County: 568 customers
  • Midland County: 64 customers
  • Roscommon County: 95 customers
  • Saginaw County: 308 customers
  • Shiawassee County: 87 customers

