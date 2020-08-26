Hundreds of customers in Mid-Michigan have lost power after storms swept through the area.
Consumers Energy is reporting power outages in the following counties:
- Bay County: 10 customers
- Genesee County: 568 customers
- Midland County: 64 customers
- Roscommon County: 95 customers
- Saginaw County: 308 customers
- Shiawassee County: 87 customers
For the latest outage numbers, head to the Consumers Energy website.
Track the showers with the First Warn 5 radar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.