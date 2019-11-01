Hundreds of customers have lost power across multiple counties.
This is a list of current Consumers Energy outages
- Alcona County: 5 customers
- Genesee County: 21 customers
- Midland County: 11 customers
- Oscoda County: 16 customers
For updated power outage numbers and estimated restoration times, visit the Consumers Energy website.
