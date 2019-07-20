A second round of storms in Mid-Michigan has left more customers without power.
Currently, about 22,756 Consumers Energy customers in Mid-Michigan have lost power:
- Alcona County: 85 customers
- Bay County: 18 customers
- Clare County: 712 customers
- Genesee County: 7,104 customers
- Gladwin County: 44 customers
- Isabella County: 2,300 customers
- Lapeer County: 16 customers
- Midland County: 36 customers
- Roscommon County: 56 customers
- Saginaw County: 9,948 customers
- Shiawassee County: 2,436 customers
- Tuscola County: 10 customers
For updated estimated restoration times and outage numbers, visit Consumers Energy’s website.
DTE Energy customers in the thumb-area were also hit with power outages:
- Huron County: 22 customers
- Lapeer County: 885 customers
- Tuscola County: 4,994 customers
For updated estimated restoration times and outage numbers, visit DTE Energy's website.
