Thousands of customers have lost power across multiple counties.
Consumers Energy is reporting more than 5,000 Mid-Michigan customers are sitting in the dark:
- Clare County: 98 customers
- Genesee County: 74 customers
- Gladwin County: 120 customers
- Gratiot County: 34 customers
- Iosco County: 34 customers
- Isabella County: 26 customers
- Midland County: 16 customers
- Oscoda County: 3,060 customers
- Roscommon County: 1,559 customers
- Shiawassee County: 100 customers
For updated power outage numbers and estimated restoration times, visit the Consumers Energy website.
DTE Energy is also reporting hundreds of power outages this morning:
- Huron County: 491 customers
- Lapeer County: 120 customers
- Sanilac County: 97 customers
- Tuscola County: 19 customers
For updated power outage numbers and estimated restoration times, visit DTE Energy's website.
