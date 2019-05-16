More than 2,000 Consumers Energy customers were without power in Bay and Saginaw counties Thursday morning.
Brian Wheeler with Consumers Energy tells TV5 News the outage was repaired just after 6 a.m.
The outage was reported around 2:37 a.m. .
It affected homes and businesses along M-46 and M-81 in Saginaw County, between I-75 and the Tuscola County line, north to Russell Road in Bay County.
Consumers has not determined the cause of the outage.
