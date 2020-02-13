GENERIC: Power outage

A portion of Tittabawassee Road in Saginaw County is experiencing a power outage, which is impacting area businesses.

According to Consumers Energy, less than 20 customers are affected by the outage that was first reported at 12:20 p.m. on Feb. 13.

A crew from Consumers Energy is currently assigned to the outage.

