More than 10,000 Michigan Consumers Energy customers are currently without power statewide as a round of heavy snow moves through the state.
Here is a look at where the local outages stand:
- Genesee County: 1,394 customers
- Gratiot County: 59 customers
- Saginaw County: 266 customers
