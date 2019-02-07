GENERIC: Consumers Energy logo

File photo

Thousands of Michigan residents are without power following a wintery mix that hit the state.

Consumers Energy is currently reporting the following outages:

  • Arenac County: 298 customers
  • Bay County: 116 customers
  • Genesee County: 162 customers
  • Gratiot County: 795 customers
  • Isabella County: 199 customers
  • Lapeer County: 11 customers
  • Midland County: 1,326 customers
  • Saginaw County: 38 customers

Click here for the Consumers Energy outage map

Copyright 2019 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.