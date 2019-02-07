Thousands of Michigan residents are without power following a wintery mix that hit the state.
Consumers Energy is currently reporting the following outages:
- Arenac County: 298 customers
- Bay County: 116 customers
- Genesee County: 162 customers
- Gratiot County: 795 customers
- Isabella County: 199 customers
- Lapeer County: 11 customers
- Midland County: 1,326 customers
- Saginaw County: 38 customers
