Residents are without power after storms swept through Mid-Michigan.
Below is a list of Consumers Energy outages:
- Bay County: 24 customers
- Genesee County: 30 customers
- Iosco County: 1 customer
- Midland County: 13 customers
- Saginaw County: 23 customers
