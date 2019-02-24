Consumers Energy is reporting more than 9,000 customers have lost their power across the state, and several here in Mid-Michigan.
Here is the current list of outages from Consumers Energy:
- Bay County: 30 customers
- Clare County: 29 customers
- Genesee County: 1,190 customers
- Gladwin County: 9 customers
- Midland County: 274 customers
- Shiawassee County: 103 customers
For updated power outage numbers, visit the Consumers Energy website.
DTE Energy customers were also affected by Sunday's strong winds:
- Huron County: 1 customer
- Lapeer County: 37 customers
- Sanilac County: 177 customers
- Tuscola County: 135 customers
For updated power outage number, visit DTE Energy's website.
Murphy Lake Road, between Barkley Road and Bray Road in Tuscola County, is closed due to down power lines in the roadway.
Genesee County 911 is also reporting down wires at Lennon Road and Sheridan Avenue, north of Lennon Village.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.